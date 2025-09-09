UN Peacekeepers in CAR provide medical assistance for people living with disabilities

Peacekeepers from the United Nations’ MINUSCA mission in the Central African Republic have been reaching out to residents of Bangui living with disabilities.

At an event marking World Humanitarian Day, blue helmets from Morocco, Rwanda and Egypt organised a medical campaign to ensure that everyone has access to medical care.

Captain Hajar ElKasraoui is Head of Civil-Military Activities for MINUSCA. She spoke to the audience during the event:

"Too often, life is a struggle, but despite everything, despite visible and invisible wounds, you continue to get up, fight, and hope. To all people with disabilities, to all those who are vulnerable, displaced, wounded by war or by life, you are at the heart of this day. This is not just a commemoration, it is a tribute to your courage, it is a helping hand, a look that says, you are not alone."

The services on offer include eye tests and ophthalmology, as well as dentistry and general medical care. There’s also treatment available for patients with malaria.

Rwandan MINUSCA peacekeeping forces patrol outside Bangui, Central African Republic, Saturday Jan. 23, 2021. AP Photo

According to the UN, in the CAR people with disabilities often find themselves excluded from many aspects of life. This day was about inclusion.

"Today, MINUSCA has made an effort to mobilise us, tried to give us first aid, such as testing for malaria and providing some care," says Juvénal Koma Baganito, who attended the event. "In any case, it is very, very important for us to participate in this. It's just that we have to take advantage of the situation first, because, you know, these days, here, we all have this problem, malaria is everywhere, there are a lot of germs, and if today MINUSCA is giving us this opportunity to come for a consultation, that's already a plus. They have to come, and then we can do the tests, and then it'll be fine."

Each year, the theme of World Humanitarian Day brings together partners from across the humanitarian community to promote the survival, well-being, and dignity of people affected by crises, as well as the safety and security of humanitarian workers.