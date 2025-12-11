Neighbor urges inspections after deadly building collapses kill 22 in Fez

At least 22 people were killed overnight when two four-story residential buildings collapsed in the Moroccan city of Fez, officials said on Wednesday — the second fatal building collapse in the city this year.

The homes, which housed eight families, crumbled without warning late Tuesday night. Sixteen survivors were pulled from the rubble and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to Morocco’s state news agency. Search and rescue teams continued working through the morning as authorities evacuated the surrounding neighborhood.

Touria, a neighbor who rushed to the scene after hearing a loud commotion, described chaos and fear as residents tried to help one another escape.

“We want the authorities to inspect the other buildings, so that there is no repetition of what has happened,” — Touria, neighbor (Arabic)

She said she arrived around 11 p.m. or midnight to find two houses collapsed side by side, with young people from the neighborhood scrambling to pull survivors from the debris.

The cause of the collapse remained unclear as of Wednesday morning, and authorities did not immediately say how many people were still unaccounted for.

Fez, Morocco’s third-largest city, is preparing to host matches for this month’s Africa Cup of Nations and is among the venues selected for the 2030 FIFA World Cup. Beyond its famed walled medina and bustling medieval souks, the city is also home to some of the country’s poorest neighborhoods, where aging infrastructure and deteriorating multi-family buildings are common.

In May, another deadly collapse in Fez killed 10 people and injured seven. That building had already been slated for evacuation, according to Moroccan outlet Le360.

Urban planners and rights groups have long warned that building codes are inconsistently enforced across Morocco, particularly in older districts where many structures date back decades. Earlier this year, widespread protests across the country highlighted frustrations over gaps in basic services, with demonstrators accusing the government of prioritizing major sports projects over investments in housing safety, health care and education.

As rescue operations continue, residents like Touria are demanding swift action to prevent further tragedies.