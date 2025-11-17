Welcome to Africanews

Bizmoun Cave reveals new clues about early human life in Morocco

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

Archaeologists are delving deep into Bizmoun Cave, uncovering new clues about early human life in Morocco. The National Institute of Archaeology and Heritage, part of the Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, has launched a fresh wave of research at this remarkable site.

Located in southwestern Morocco, just 15 kilometers northeast of Essaouira, Bizmoun Cave is becoming a window into humanity’s ancient past, where every layer of earth holds the potential for groundbreaking discoveries.

"To study these shells, we rely on certain methodologies or technical approaches, as well as certain technical approaches, in addition to microscopic studies or what are known as functional studies. " said one researcher working on the site

Recent discoveries at Bizmoun Cave reveal extinct animal remains and advanced stone tools over 150,000 years old, cementing the site as a vital scientific gateway to early human evolution and behavior in North Africa.

