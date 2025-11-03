Champions League: PSG prepare for heavyweight clash with Bayern

The top two teams in the Champions League league phase will meet on Tuesday when defending champions Paris Saint-Germain host Bayern Munich.

Both clubs have won their first three fixtures in this year's competition, with PSG topping the standings above second-place Bayern by virtue of having scored once more goal than Tuesday's visitors - 13 to 12.

Bayern had been on a four-game winning run against PSG until the sides went head-to-head in the quarter-finals of this year's Club World Cup, where the French champions won 2-0.

Vincent Kompany's side have won all 15 matches since that defeat though, while PSG are on an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and have lost just once - to Marseille in Ligue 1 - this season.

Tuesday's game at Parc des Princes will be a repeat of the 2019-20 Champions League final in Lisbon, where Kingsley Coman scored the only goal as Bayern secured a sixth European crown.