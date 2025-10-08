Eight rugby nations announce international bans for players in rebel R360 series

Eight of rugby’s most powerful nations have announced their intention to issue international bans for any players who join the new breakaway R360 rugby league.

England, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, France, South Africa, New Zealand and Australia released a joint letter on Tuesday in which they urged men's and women's players to think carefully before accepting offers from the R360 organisation.

The private R360 project intends to launch a multi-city rugby series in 2026. International federations see it as a threat.

R360 representatives have reportedly approached leading rugby union and rugby league players around the world, to have them join the new competition.

R360’s organisers say they have agreements in place with 200 men's players and approached leading players at the recent Women's Rugby World Cup in England. Those players have been told that R360 has secured funding for three years and intends to launch next September.

“As a group of national rugby unions, we are urging extreme caution for players and support staff considering joining the proposed R360 competition,” the joint letter from the leading national rugby unions said.

R360 was co-founded by former England rugby international Mike Tindall, who is married to Zara Phillips, a niece of King Charles III.

“We all welcome new investment and innovation in rugby; and support ideas that can help the game evolve and reach new audiences; but any new competition must strengthen the sport as a whole, not fragment or weaken it," the nations' statement said.

Signatories to the joint letter accused the new series of being designed to generate profit.

The nations said R360 does not provide guarantees over players’ welfare or coexistence with international and domestic rugby calendars.

"International rugby and our major competitions remain the financial and cultural engine that sustains every level of the game — from grassroots participation to elite performance," the letter read.

"Undermining that ecosystem could be enormously harmful to the health of our sport."

In response, R360 said players should not be denied the opportunity to play for both their country and the new series. "Why would the unions stand in their way?" the organisation asked in a statement.

World Rugby, the sports' governing body, is expected to hold a vote in 2026 to decide on the official recognition of the R360 league.