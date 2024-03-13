Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

South Africa rugby unveils new coaching team for Springboks

South Africa's coach Rassie Erasmus takes part in a training session in Urayasu, outside Tokyo, Japan, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved

By Agencies

South Africa

South Africa Rugby Union introduced their revamped coaching staff for the Springbok team during a media briefing held in Cape Town. The announcement marks a significant milestone as the Springboks prepare for the next four years under new leadership.

Rassie Erasmus, the head coach of the South Africa rugby team, expressed gratitude to supporters for their unwavering support during challenging times, particularly in the aftermath of the 2019 World Cup. He acknowledged the trust placed in the coaching staff and emphasized the team's commitment to embarking on a new path. Erasmus also highlighted the addition of new coaching talent and the departure of two coaches, emphasizing the potential for their return in the future.

Joining the coaching lineup is Tony Brown, a former All Blacks player, who assumes the role of SA Rugby Attack coach. Brown expressed his honor in joining the Springboks and contributing to the team's proud legacy, noting the global admiration for the Springboks' style of play.

Jerry Flannery, a former Irish and British Lions player, was appointed as the new SA Rugby Defence coach, further bolstering the coaching team with his wealth of experience.

The coaching reshuffle comes following the departure of Jacques Nienaber to Leinster, paving the way for Erasmus's return as head coach. Erasmus previously led the Springboks to victory in the 2019 World Cup and played a pivotal role as director of rugby during their successful title defense in France last October.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..