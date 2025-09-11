Springbok women gear up for epic World Cup showdown against New Zealand

Springbok Women head coach Swys de Bruin has unveiled his squad for Saturday's crucial Women's Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Exeter.

South Africa will face the reigning champions, the Black Ferns, with a bench composed of seven forwards and one back, with Eloise Webb as the sole backline cover.

Among the key changes is the return of regular captain Nolusindiso Booi, as part of a substantial overhaul that sees 10 players switched from the team that faced France last week.

Key playmaker Libbie Janse van Rensburg will return to the starting lineup wearing the number ten jersey after being rested in the previous match, alongside Booi and other crucial players, including Lindelwa Gwala, Danelle Lochner, Sizophila Solontsi, Zintle Mpupha, and Ayanda Malinga.

The bench will also include locks Vainah Ubisi and Anathi Qolo, as well as loose forwards Catha Jacobs and Lerato Makua, who all contributed in the last game. Rounding out the bench is a robust front row featuring Yonela Nxgingola, Luchell Hanekom, and Nombuyekezo Mdliki.

De Bruin explained the decision to adopt a 7-1 split on the bench, emphasizing the need for physical dominance against a strong opponent. "We believe that deploying two fresh packs in each half will be a crucial tactic against the Black Ferns, and we are prepared for this important Test," he stated.

As the team gears up for this monumental quarter-final, De Bruin has a motivational message for his players: "Leave nothing on the field. We'll carry you off if you're too tired to walk at the end. This is the biggest game of your lives, go out and enjoy it."

All eyes will be on the Springbok Women as they aim to make history in this high-stakes match against New Zealand.