Ethiopia prepares for inauguration of controversial Grand Renaissance dam

Ethiopia is getting ready for the inauguration on Tuesday of its controversial Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The mega plant built by Addis Ababa on the waters of the Blue Nile has raised concerns in Egypt and Sudan over the potential reduction of water levels downstream. Many African leaders are expected to skip Tuesday’s inauguration due to the ongoing controversy.

The $5 billion dam has been under construction since 2011. It’s expected to produce more than 5,000 megawatts, doubling Ethiopia's current output. Part of that will be exported to neighbouring countries.

Despite the formation of a joint panel to discuss the sharing of the Blue Nile water, tensions remain high. Egypt has denounced what it called Addis Ababa’s “unilateral decisions regarding the use of the Nile’s waters.”

Ethiopia says it has been careful to ensure water flows downstream throughout the year. It claims the huge dam will not only benefit its own population, but also its neighbours, and sees it as an opportunity to become Africa's leading electricity exporter.

Ethiopian Water Minister Habtamu Itefa said his country has no intention of harming any of the neighbouring countries.

"So the way forward is: let's work together for more investment. Let's join hands to propose more projects that can benefit all of us, wherever they may be. This can be scaled up to Nile Basin countries—to Uganda, to Tanzania, to Rwanda, to DRC, to South Sudan, to Kenya, to Ethiopia, to Egypt as well," he said.

'More electricity'

Water experts in Egypt say the dam has reduced the amount of water the country receives, and the government had to come up with short-term solutions such as reducing annual consumption and recycling irrigation water.

"Egypt was able to overcome this shortage through Egypt's High Dam, which has a water reserve that is used to replace what was lost due to the GERD. But we can't always rely on this reserve for water supply," said Abbas Sharaky, a professor of geology and water resources at Cairo University.

Sudan meanwhile says seasonal flooding has decreased during the dam's filling, but has warned that uncoordinated water releases could lead to sudden flooding or extended dry periods.

But Itefa said that so far, the water levels recorded downstream during the dry season were "three to four-fold what they used to get before the dam."

"This means, at the expense of the dam we built, they can have their irrigation land. Three to four-fold, they can increase that, because we are providing more water during the dry months. It is a blessing for them," said the minister.

FILE - A source of water branching out of the Yusuf Canal, which flows from the Nile through Fayoum, in Qouta town, Egypt, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. AP Photo

Yacob Arsano, who teaches hydro politics in the Nile Basin at Addis Ababa University, said Ethiopia was "very careful" with the design and planning of the dam to ensure water flows downstream throughout the year.

"Egypt continues to receive the water. Ethiopia continues to send water. So that is the remaining fact and for which how to organise such a shared use of water resources depends on the two sides. All of the upstream and downstream countries need to sit down properly and soberly," he said.

For Ethiopians, the prospect of increased electricity supply to enhance development is welcome news. Amakelech Debalke Gebre-Giorgis, a mother of two in Addis Ababa, is looking forward to it.

"We want to see more development, and we want to see more electricity become part of our daily life, and we're all excited," said the mother of two.