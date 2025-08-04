Trump reaffirms support for Moroccan autonomy plan for Western Sahara

US president Donald Trump reaffirmed his support for Rabat's claims of sovereignty over the disputed Western Sahara territory over the weekend.

Cited by Morocco's news agency MAP, the US president said: "I also reiterate that the United States recognises Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara and supports Morocco's serious, credible and realistic autonomy proposal as the only basis for a just and lasting solution to the dispute."

Donald Trump first declared his support for the proposal at the end of his first term as US president.

The conflict over Western Sahara is decades old, rooted in a border conflict following the end of Spanish colonial rule over the territory in the 1970s.

While Morocco sees the territory as belonging under its control, the regional political and military movement Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, wants an independent republic.

Rabat proposed a plan for self-rule under Moroccan sovereignty for Western Sahara in 2007. But the Polisario Front has so far rejected the idea, demanding an independence referendum instead.

Morocco has also received backing for its autonomy plan from several Western nations, including the United Kingdom, France and Spain.

Meanwhile, Ghana switched to supporting the Moroccan proposal after backing Western Saharan independence in June.