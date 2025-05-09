Art transcends borders and differences at show in Tangier

An art exhibition underway in Morocco is bringing together the works of artists from six countries in a bid to encourage cultural exchange as well as use art to transcend borders and other human divides.

The Línea Sur-Norte show in Tangier features 28 artworks including photography, sculptures, contemporary pottery and paintings.

"Our goal is to build a bridge from an artistic point of view that crosses the strait. Art unites human beings," said Asunción Pastor, the academic head at the Cervantes Cultural Institute of Tangier.

"Art works with the innermost part of the human being, which is why it is universal. The human spirit is one, and our concerns are shared," Pastor added.

The show held at the Cervantes Cultural Institute opened on April 23 and is on until May 9.

Painter Najoua el-Hitmi whose work is featured in the show views art as a bridge between civilizations.

"Human beings are, by nature, migrants. From birth to death, we are merely passing through. So I focus a lot on these journeys of life," she said.

The exhibition has previously toured several Moroccan cities including Marrakech, Rabat, and Fez, before arriving in Tangier.