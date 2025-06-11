Pixar's animation 'Elio' premieres amid immigration unrest in LA

Zoe Saldaña and her "Elio" co-stars hope their animation, about a young Mexican-Dominican boy mistaken by aliens as the ambassador for Earth, can offer families some solace in today's political climate.

"The way that I stand up for change and I stand for revolution is by representing it in my arts," said Saldaña at the world premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Tuesday.

"You know, I'm not a politician. I don't think I fit in many spaces. But when it comes to joining, being a part of stories that are very meaningful that I know are going to move people and compel people to think outside their boxes, I'm all game for that,"

The cast walked a blue carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, miles away from the protests against the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers taking place in downtown Los Angeles.

Despite the protests, immigration enforcement activity has continued throughout the county, with city leaders and community groups reporting ICE present at libraries, car washes and Home Depots.

"I hope ["Elio"] it brings a little solace and some humor and a time to escape, because what is happening is unacceptable," said actor Brad Garrett.

"And I think that we need to stand up together without violence and don't let the person that is trying to create chaos and our division to succeed. It's a very trying time. But so I'm hoping the movie perks people up,"

"Elio" tells the story of a lonely and misunderstood Mexican Dominican boy, played by Yonas Kibreab, who is determined to get abducted by aliens. After a chain reaction of accidental events, Elio's wish becomes reality when he's accidentally transported to the Communiverse, a interplanetary organization made up of leaders from galaxies across outer space. The organization leaders mistake Elio as Earth's ambassador sending the young boy on an adventure to find himself and where he belongs.

"We see that hope still there in young people," said actor Jameela Jamil, "and we must do everything we can to keep that hope alive because sometimes it really feels like the world is literally burning and I'm always proud to be in projects that feel like we're uplifting people and there's so much pain and horror going on all around and my heart and my soul and my spirit is with all of the young people in particular out there fighting the fight to make this world a better place. People just like Elio."

"Elio" will be released in North America on June 20.