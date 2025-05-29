Actors, filmmakers flock to China to explore micro drama boom

The Hengdian World Studios in eastern China's Zhejiang Province is welcoming more entertainment industry insiders from across the world who are keen to explore the rising trend of micro dramas being produced there.

In the first four months of the year, over 1,000 micro drama crews finished filming projects in Hengdian -- one of China's premier production centers -- with this number already exceeding the total number produced during the entirety of last year.

With vertical shooting formats, a social media-friendly style and a shooting period of only a week, how micro dramas are shot differs greatly from traditional drama and films.

Now, more filmmakers and actors from over a dozen countries have come to Hengdian to study how these popular micro dramas are being made.

Many pointed to the accessibility of these short series for attracting more viewers, and also hailed the comprehensive facilities available at Hengdian.

"What I liked that stood out to me was getting people's attention from the very get-go. Then it's easier for them to sit through the whole thing," said Richard Venter, an actor from South Africa.

"Here you can find everything. They have the sets, camera, people and everything," said Alejandra Munoz, a choreographer from Mexico.

"I really like Chinese films. And that's the reason why I'm here in this workshop," said Leonida Matajis, a filmmaker from Serbia.

The increasing reach of these drama shows is drawing in more interested parties from around the world who are keen to tap into the success.

"Since October last year, many entertainment industry players from North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, South Korea, and Japan have come to us. They want to learn about the process of shooting micro dramas," said Guo Shu, general manager of the International Business Department of Hengdian World Studios.

China's mature industrial chain of short dramas is having an increasingly significant influence on the global entertainment industry. There are now over 400 micro drama apps worldwide, with Chinese companies holding 80 percent of the market share.