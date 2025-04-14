Spain: human trafficking ring smuggling moroccans into europe dismantled

Authorities announced on Sunday that a human trafficking ring responsible for smuggling Moroccan migrants into Spain and other EU nations has been dismantled in southern Spain.

Spanish officials reported that the organization reached out to Moroccans seeking to migrate to Spain, arranging flights to Romania.

From there, the migrants traveled overland to Spain, passing through various EU countries in trucks or vans.

The Spanish Civil Guard revealed that the group made over 50 trips to Spain in a two-year span, transporting groups of 20 to 50 migrants who each paid around 3,000 euros (approximately US $3,400).

During a recent raid in Cartagena, located in the Murcia region, four individuals were arrested on charges of being part of a criminal organization and engaging in human trafficking.

The group's logistics hub was reportedly based in Romania, where the gang leader coordinated activities among members in Spain, Morocco, and Romania, setting prices for migrants and managing travel arrangements.

To evade law enforcement, the suspects utilized shuttle vehicles and crossed borders at locations with minimal surveillance.

This operation was conducted in collaboration with Europol and the FRONTEX European Border and Coast Guard Agency.