Saïdia: Morocco's Blue Pearl of the Mediterranean

Summer in Saïdia, often called the “Blue Pearl of the Mediterranean”, is a vibrant mix of sun, sea and serenity.

Situated in north-east Morocco, close to the Algerian border, Saïdia is renowned for its 14 kilometres of golden sandy beaches stretching out over calm turquoise waters.

From June to September, the town is bustling with locals and international visitors eager to enjoy its Mediterranean charm, gentle sea breezes and lively atmosphere.

"A lot of us come to Saïdia, a lot of people from the east come because it's beautiful, and people from all over Morocco come here too," says one young man on his way to the beach.

The seafront promenade, lined with cafés, restaurants and family resorts, becomes the heart of summer evenings. As the sun sets, the smell of grilled seafood fills the air and music blares from the terraces where families and friends gather.

For those seeking adventure, Saïdia offers much more than just sunbathing. Water sports such as jet skiing, banana boating and sailing are popular daytime activities. Inland, you can explore the Moulouya National Park, a haven for birds and nature lovers.