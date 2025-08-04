Summer, sun, concerts: Morocco's beach festival returns for 21st edition

A summer beach festival in Morocco is bringing live music and entertainment to six Moroccan coastal cities over the course of six weeks.

Families enjoyed the festive atmosphere in Tangier over the weekend, before a local artist regaled them at a free music show that started just after the sun set.

A "children's village" was set up by the sea as part of the festival, offering workshops, competitions, play areas and even a chance for the children to sing on stage.

Some waited in line for their turn on the trampoline as other kids unleashed their creativity through dancing.

"We work hard to meet the public's expectations, to be close to the children, and to help them discover new things, whether it's dance, sports, or another activity," said Oumayma Aarabe, an entertainer.

The 21st beach festival kicked off mid-July and will continue to enliven the beaches of Morocco until late August.

The musical lineup at the festival this year includes artists and groups from a wide range of genres including Middle Eastern music and rap.

The festival also promotes local artists who get to sing for audiences from their hometown during the shows.

"Families, children and young people all come together, and it's a wonderful chance for all of us to gather on this stage, which brings me so much joy," said artist Abdo Sghayar.

The singer from Tangier said this was his fourth year in a row to participate in the beach festival.

The cities of M'diq and Nador are among the coastal cities included in the lively festival this year.