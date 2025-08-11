Rabat's National Museum of Jewelry showcases rich Moroccan heritage and craftsmanship

In Rabat, just a few hundred metres away from the seafront, a building holds some of Morocco’s most precious jewels.

The National Museum of Jewelry, also known as the National Finery Museum, showcases the country’s diverse and rich heritage in traditional jewelry.

It features an extensive collection from various Moroccan regions, including Amazigh silver pieces, luxurious urban jewelry, and symbolic Saharan designs.

"This is truly beautiful", said one visitor, who came with his daughter.

"It's important for us to know our traditions and those of our ancestors. That’s why I brought my daughter with me to the museum, so she too can discover the cultural treasures and artistic legacy our forefathers left behind", he added.

The museum was first established in 1915 in the ancient pavilions erected under the reign of Sultan Moulay Ismail in the late 17th and early 18th centuries.

The cultural institution underwent two years of restoration work from 2020 to 2022 and reopened to the public in 2023.

The museum does not only highlight the artistic craftsmanship and intricate techniques used by Moroccan artisans. It also explores the cultural and social significance of jewelry in Moroccan traditions, particularly during weddings, religious events, and celebrations.

The institution functions as an educational and interactive space, welcoming visitors of all ages and promoting awareness and appreciation of Morocco's intangible cultural heritage.