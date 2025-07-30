King Mohammed VI marks Morocco's Throne Day with appeal for dialogue to Algeria

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI marked his 26th Throne Day on Wednesday, an annual public holiday celebrating the monarch’s date of accession. He touted the nation's resilient economy and extended an olive branch to neighbouring Algeria, appealing for an end to tensions over Western Sahara.

The King opened his speech with some good news about the economy:

“Despite consecutive years of drought and the worsening of international crises, the national economy has maintained a significant and steady growth rate over the past few years. Morocco is also experiencing an unprecedented industrial boom, with industrial exports having more than doubled since 2014, particularly in sectors linked to Morocco’s global industries."

Mohammed then appealed to neighboring Algeria to resolve ongoing tensions over Western Sahara and Rabat’s plan for limited self-rule in the disputed territory of 600,000 people.

Morocco claims rights over the territory, while Algeria supports the Polisario Front liberation movement that wants full independence.

In 2007, Morocco put foward a proposal for autonomy, where Western Sahara would remain under Rabat's sovereignty but with a degree of self-rule. The plan has since been endorsed by a number of nations, including the UK and US.

“On another note, we take pride in the growing international support for the Autonomy Initiative as the only solution to the conflict over the Moroccan Sahara. While we are proud of these positions, which uphold truth and legitimacy, we also reaffirm our commitment to finding a consensual solution in which there is no winner or loser, and which preserves the dignity of all parties involved."

Mohammed formally acceeded to the throne on 30 July, 1999 on the death of his father King Hassan II.