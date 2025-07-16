Barcelona's Yamal faces probe over allegations he hired people with dwarfism to perform at party

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal could face an investigation for reportedly hiring people with dwarfism as entertainers during his lavish 18th birthday party last weekend.

Spain’s Ministry of Social Rights has asked prosecutors to open a probe into the hiring and exposition of the entertainers. Ministry director Jesús Martín Blanco told Europa Press that such hirings “take us back to the Middle Ages.”

Disability rights activists have also condemned the alleged hirings and said they will take action “legally and socially” against those responsible.

But Yamal has his defenders, with one of the alleged entertainers telling Spanish radio station RAC1 that they were all treated with respect.

In May, Yamal signed a contract extension to stay at Barcelona until 2031. He helped the Catalan club clinch a domestic treble — La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup. His big season came after he helped Spain win the European Championship in the summer of 2024.

Yamal celebrated his birthday with a party filled with celebrities. It also included some of his Barcelona teammates.