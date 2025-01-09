Athletic Club Coach Valverde Praises "Extraordinary" Lamine Yamal After Spanish Super Cup Defeat

Athletic Bilbao coach Ernesto Valverde lauded Barcelona's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal as "extraordinary" following his side’s 2-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Wednesday.

Despite the loss, Valverde highlighted Yamal’s exceptional skills and decision-making. “Lamine with the ball really makes the difference,” Valverde said. “Whenever he has the ball, we don’t only worry about what he can do himself because he’s got a radar and he’s looking everywhere: far and close. Also technically, he can do anything. It’s amazing how, with his age, the decisions he makes are always the best ones.”

Barcelona secured their place in the final with goals from Gavi Paez and Yamal. Gavi opened the scoring in the 17th minute, marking his first goal since returning to play in October after nearly a year sidelined by a severe leg injury.

In the second half, Gavi turned provider, setting up Yamal in the 52nd minute. The 17-year-old showcased his composure and skill, controlling the pass while turning toward the goal before beating Athletic’s goalkeeper Unai Simón to seal the victory.