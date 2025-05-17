Welcome to Africanews

Barcelona celebrates La Liga title with victory parade

FC Barcelona crowned Spanish Supercup champions  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Football

FC Barcelona celebrates its historic season with a massive street procession through the streets of the city.

FC Barcelona's triumphant return after clinching the Spanish league title was marked by a celebration through the streets of the Catalan capital.

Thousands of fans gathered, chanting slogans like "Champion, Champion, Champion, oe, oe, oe!" and playfully teasing their archrivals with cries of "Jump, jump, jump – if you don’t jump, you’re a Madridista!" as players waved from an open-top bus.

Some 670 thousands fans lined the streets to welcome their newly crowned champions home after defeating their nemesis Real Madrid. 

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal scored the decisive goal to clinch Barcelona's 28th league title in a 2-0 victory at crosstown rival Espanyol on Thursday, to confirm Barca’s dominance.

Barcelona secured this landmark 28th league title after impressive victories in the Spanish Cup and Super Cup.

It’s double wins at home for Barca who have also reached the Champions League semi-finals in an stellar first season for German coach Hansi Flick.

