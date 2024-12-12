CAF president Motsepe congratulates Morocco for hosting 2030 World Cup

CAF president Patrice Motsepe congratulated Morocco after it was officially confirmed as co-host of the 2030 FIFA Men's World Cup with Spain and Portugal on Wednesday.

The three countries will co-host a six-nation project, with Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay each getting one of the 104 games.

The South American connection will mark the centenary of Uruguay hosting the first World Cup in 1930.

It will be the second time the World Cup will be staged in an African country after the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Saudi Arabia was officially confirmed on Wednesday by FIFA as host of the 2034 World Cup, giving the oil-rich kingdom its biggest prize yet for massive spending on global sports driven by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reflected on a "historic day" as the hosts for the 2030 and 2034 FIFA World Cups were announced in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday.

All 211 FIFA Member Associations convened virtually at an Extraordinary FIFA Congress where Morocco, Portugal and Spain were appointed as the hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2030™, with three

centenary celebration matches to be held in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay (one in each country), while Saudi Arabia was selected to stage the FIFA World Cup 2034™.

The appointment by acclamation of the hosts of the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™ concludes a thorough bidding process initiated in October 2023 following the unanimous proposal made by the FIFA Council and supported by all confederations, with a view to providing harmony and rotation between the confederations in relation to the hosting cycle for the tournament.