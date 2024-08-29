Welcome to Africanews

Netanyahu visits troops amid tensions with Hezbollah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Aug. 28, 2024 in an undisclosed location on the Israel-Lebanon border.   -  
Israeli PM office via AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Aug. 28) visited troops based along the Israeli-Lebanese border.

The visit comes as Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire over the weekend.

Israel said around 100 warplanes launched airstrikes targeting thousands of rocket launchers across southern Lebanon early Sunday to thwart an imminent Hezbollah attack.

Hezbollah said it launched hundreds of rockets and drones aimed at military bases and missile defence positions in northern Israel and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.

"When will it be the end of the story? Only when we can bring back the security and the residents to their homes safely,” Netanyahu said during his visit to troops on Wednesday as he acknowledged the exchanges.

Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel shortly after the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza.

Hezbollah and Hamas are allies. Israel has responded with airstrikes.

According to local figures, 49 people have been killed in northern Israel since October 8 and 564 in Lebanon (Editor's Note: Toll as of Aug. 20).

Israel has vowed to bring quiet to the border to allow its citizens to return to their homes. The government's all-security rhetoric has crumbled following the October 7th attack.

Additional sources • L'Orient-Le Jour

