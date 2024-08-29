Netanyahu visits troops amid tensions with Hezbollah

Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday (Aug. 28) visited troops based along the Israeli-Lebanese border.
The visit comes as Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah exchanged heavy fire over the weekend.
Israel said around 100 warplanes launched airstrikes targeting thousands of rocket launchers across southern Lebanon early Sunday to thwart an imminent Hezbollah attack.
Hezbollah said it launched hundreds of rockets and drones aimed at military bases and missile defence positions in northern Israel and the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights.
"When will it be the end of the story? Only when we can bring back the security and the residents to their homes safely,” Netanyahu said during his visit to troops on Wednesday as he acknowledged the exchanges.
Hezbollah began firing rockets and drones at Israel shortly after the outbreak of the latest war in Gaza.
Hezbollah and Hamas are allies. Israel has responded with airstrikes.
According to local figures, 49 people have been killed in northern Israel since October 8 and 564 in Lebanon (Editor's Note: Toll as of Aug. 20).
Israel has vowed to bring quiet to the border to allow its citizens to return to their homes. The government's all-security rhetoric has crumbled following the October 7th attack.
01:17
Ordeal continues for Gaza residents with new Israeli evacuation order
Go to video
ICC prosecutor says the court has the power to issue warrants for Israeli leaders
00:46
Heavy exchange of shelling erupts across Lebanese-Israeli border
01:56
Israel's economy is suffering and economists say the solution is to end the war
02:20
War-torn Sudan grapples with cholera outbreak
01:00
WATCH: Residents dig through rubble after Gaza school airstrike kills 10