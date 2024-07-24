Thousands demonstrate in Washington against Netanyahu visit

Thousands of people, including Jewish Americans, demonstrated in Washington on Wednesday as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed a joint session of the US Congress.

They had descended on Capitol Hill, the seat of the US government, chanting “Free, Free Palestine” as some tried to block streets ahead of Netanyahu’s speech.

Police wearing gas masks blocked the crowd, which was calling for an end to the war that has killed more than 39,000 Palestinians, from getting closer to the Capitol.

Tall steel barriers ringed entrances to the complex, and security officers deployed by the score on foot, bicycle, and with dogs.

Overnight, hundreds of protesters organised by a Jewish group staged a sit-in at a congressional office building, crying, “Not in our name.”

The prime minister was greeted by Republican House Speaker, Mike Johnson, as he arrived in the afternoon at the Capitol, for a speech arranged weeks ago and instigated by the Speaker.

"I think people are rageful that the United States government has the gall, after months and months of genocide, not to hold Benjamin Netanyahu accountable, but to continue to roll out the red carpet for him," said demonstrator Zaid Khatib.

Carrying posters saying “Wanted. War Criminal Benjamin Netayahu”, protesters demanded the prime minister’s arrest, as requested by the international criminal court’s chief prosecutor in May.

One protester, who travelled from Maryland to take part in the demonstration, said it was important to show that not all US citizens support the government’s policies towards Israel.

“They don't support the policies of our elected officials. We are in a rogue kind of administration that are disconnected from the people,” said Michael Prentice.

“I think it's important to show, come out and show the world that the American people, our policies, are not popular with the American people, if that makes sense.”

Inside Congress, dozens of high profile Democratic lawmakers decided not to attend Netanyahu’s speech, expressing their dismay over the civilian deaths and humanitarian crisis as a result of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.

The most notable absence was behind him. Vice President Kamala Harris, who serves as president of the Senate and traditionally would sit behind whatever dignitary is speaking, said a long-scheduled trip would keep her away.