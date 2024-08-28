32 years after protests and violence rocked Los Angeles, a new movie follows two duos during the uprising.

1992, which is produced by Snoop Dogg and Tairi:s Gibson stars late actor Ray Liotta.

Karsen Liotta, the daugther of the Goodfellas' legend walked in honor of her father on the red carpet.

The film stars Gibson alongside Scott Eastwood and the late Ray Liotta. It is reported that "1992" was one of the last films that Liotta filmed before he passed in 2022. The late actor's daughter, Karsen Liotta, walked in honor of her father on the red carpet.

Liotta hopes that the world will continue to remember her father for "his work ethic and his dedication" to the craft.

"He was really, I guess he was an icon, pretty iconic, beautiful, respectful, respected, dedicated work," she said.

"1992" is executive produced by Snoop Dogg's Death Row Pictures and set during the 1992 Los Angeles riots. Gibson stars as a young father determined to rebuild his life and relationship with his son. The two end up colliding with another father-son team in the middle of a risky heist.

Gibson, who also has an upcoming album set for release this year, says that after decades of success, he no longer defines "a win" as needed monetary or market success.

"So, at this point, my joy, my high, it's that I'm not chasing the benchmark," said the actor. Instead, Gibson says he's leaning into projects, like '1992' that are important to him.

The actor and recording artist was surprised towards the end of carpet as Gibson's "Fast and the Furious" co-star Vin Diesel approached the press line. The two shared an emotional moment and were later joined by co-star Michelle Rodriguez for a group photo.

"We're at this really interesting time right now in Hollywood. And the first people I'm going to support is a family that's been recognized by the world, the 'Fast' family," said the Diesel "I got to just support that and encourage him to continue his artistry because I think he's so good."

"1992" is set for release on August 30.