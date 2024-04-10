Remake of 'Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead' released this week

Actors Nicole Richie and Simone Joy Jones have teamed up to play in the remake of the 1990s hit comedy, "Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead".

Jones takes on the role originally played by Christina Applegate in the 1991 film - the oldest sister who needs to care for her younger siblings after their mother leaves for summer and their elderly babysitter dies.

The 25-year-old actor, whose character is called Tanya, says she didn't feel pressure taking on such a well-known role, orginally played by Christina Applegate.

" I think it was a blessing that I got introduced to the story by playing it and so I got to fall in love with it for the first time. Also, I felt like everything just served the story. The cast, the crew, the setting. We were in the original home,” she said.

In the film, Tanya realises she needs to get a job to support her family and that is when viewers are introduced to Richie who play her boss, Rose Lindsey, a role originally played by Joanna Cassidy.

“I've seen it so many times, I could recite the entire movie with my eyes closed. I'm such a die-hard fan. So I was pumped to play Rose,” Richie said.

The former "Simple Life" star said she drew inspiration from her two children - Harlow and Sparrow - with husband Joel Madden.

"The audience is watching her (Rose) from a teenager's eyes. And I have two teenagers. I know how they look at adults you know, and they're like, oh my God, these people are nuts. And so, I had to I had to bring that energy."

Director Wade Allain-Marcus said it was good to remake the film.

“That film, when it came out in theatres, was a failure, right? I mean, it became a cult classic later. And so I think in some ways, maybe this is an opportunity to sort of reclaim some of that.”

"Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead" hits cinemas in the United States on 12 April.