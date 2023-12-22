'Rebel Moon' the science-fiction epic showing devastation wrought by imperialism

Sofia Boutella says she was "terrified" to lead the ensemble cast of Zack Snyder's Netflix epic "Rebel Moon."

"It was very intimidating to me. And this is the biggest movie I've ever been on. And just I, I think I but to be honest, I always start a movie thinking I'm not going to be able to do it. And I always end up finishing it and doing it, but I think this one was another level of that because it was my first time being a lead and because it's Zack Snyder and because I just really wanted to be good enough," the 41-year-old actor said.

Boutella plays Kora, who leads a group of farmers finding help to defend their homeland from an imperial force led by Ed Skrein's Admiral Atticus Noble.

"I think, you know - this is certainly the biggest movie and biggest project I've ever been involved in my life," Skrein agreed. "I need to know the emotional state of being, and I need to treat it like it's a A24 movie. And Roland and Tim and Robert and Zack will make it big and will make it epic. But that is not my preoccupation. And I can't be thinking about Tom Holkenborg doing this incredible score on top. I just need to emotionally ground myself and then come in and truthfully look at the actors' eyes opposite me and and react to that. And then that can be enhanced by it by all of the other side."

Skrein says the space fantasy movie doesn't pull any punches when it comes to showing the devastation wrought by imperialism, even in a fantasy universe.

"In previous franchises, I think, you know, they've softened off the edges. And this is unapologetic. This is space fascism and this is the horrible sort of fantasy of the evolution of this kind of hatred and imperialism and, you know, this history of empire that we've seen destroy continents and family structures for years," Skrein said. "So it has a cold and brutal reality and its historical significance, in its current parallels. And, you know, it's something that you can't ignore whilst making and you can't ignore when you watch it."

"Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire" hits Netflix on Dec. 21, the second part is due in April, and the longer and more graphic versions of both films will be out next summer.