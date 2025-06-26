Uma Thurman returns to her action roots in The Old Guard 2 opposite Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron and Uma Thurman fight head-to-head in the action sequel, "The Old Guard 2."

The two stars turned out for the film's premiere on Wednesday evening at the Netflix Tudum Theater in Los Angeles.

Antagonists on screen, the actors said they were thrilled to be working together.

Thurman, who carved a place in pop culture with her iconic roles in Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill," says she stepped back into the action genre after Theron wrote her " a really beautiful personal" email message, asking her to join the cast.

The star confirms it didn't take long to get back into the swing of filming sword fights.

"I told myself it would be second nature; that's how I tried to pull it off," she smiled. "I did my best, you know, kind of like a leap of faith."

"It's really impressive to kind of just see what she's achieved and how she has such a healthy outlook on all of it," said Theron, paying tribute to action icon Thurman. "And that she still has like her heart and soul intact, and she's a good and kind person and a great mom, and we were related on so much of that that by the time we actually shot, it just felt like this extra gift that we got, yeah."

The film follows 2020's well received "The Old Guard," based on the comic book by Greg Rucka. Theron plays Andromache, a centuries-old immortal with the power to heal herself. Together with a group of immortal warriors, including KiKi Layne's Nile, Andromache and her crew fight to protect humanity.

Five years later, they are back together but this time the group is fighting against a powerful enemy trying to threaten the group's mission.

Also starring Henry Golding and Chiwetel Ejiofor, "The Old Guard 2" streams exclusively on Netflix starting July 2.