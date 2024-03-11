Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian state names airport after Tinubu

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Nigeria

Nigeria's central Niger state has decided to rename its newly renovated local airport after President Bola Tinubu.

According to the state's spokesperson, Hajia Binta Mammam, the decision to rename the Minna International Airport was made in recognition of President Tinubu's contributions to the state's development.

However, this decision has faced criticism from some Nigerians, who question its economic significance.

President Tinubu is scheduled to visit Minna, the capital of Niger state, on Monday to officially inaugurate the upgraded airport and launch an agricultural processing zone.

The airport, previously known as Abubakar Imam International Airport, was named after a notable Nigerian writer and journalist who introduced the first Hausa language newspaper in northern Nigeria.

Last year, Nigerian aviation authorities announced plans to rename 15 federal airports after prominent Nigerians, including former presidents.

