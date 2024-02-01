Tinubu decries stereotyping of Nigerians as cybercriminals

Nigeria's President, Bola Tinubu, is challenging the pervasive "blanket stereotyping" of Nigerians as cybercriminals, asserting that such generalizations distort the true image of the West African nation.

Tinubu emphasized that such a narrative unfairly stains the reputation of the majority of law-abiding citizens.

Addressing the issue during a private tour in France, President Tinubu conveyed his concerns about the longstanding mislabeling of Nigerians, stating that such misrepresentation fails to capture the diverse and resilient nature of the nation.

Deputy President Kashim Shettima read Tinubu's speech, where he highlighted the lack of statistical evidence supporting the association of internet crimes with the entire Nigerian populace.

Tinubu went on to stress that everyday Nigerians are hardworking, honest citizens who make significant contributions to various global fields, including artificial intelligence and medicine. He urged against overlooking the positive contributions of the majority due to the actions of a few.

In 2020, the FBI ranked Nigeria 16th among countries most affected by cybercrime. The Nigerian Communications Commission reported that cybercrime costs the country $500 million (£395 million) annually.

President Tinubu's remarks aim to challenge stereotypes and promote a more nuanced understanding of Nigeria and its people, urging the international community to recognize the nation's diverse talents and contributions beyond the negative portrayal associated with cybercrime statistics.