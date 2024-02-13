Nigeria's president's postpones visit to Senegal

Nigeria's President and ECOWAS Head, Bola Tinubu, had a scheduled meeting with President Sall for today, Monday.

As of now, no new date has been arranged for the visit.

The anticipated discussion between the Nigerian leader and Sall was aimed at urging the Senegalese President to uphold his country's constitution and steer clear of plunging Senegal into prolonged turmoil.

This call comes in the wake of recent protests sparked by the postponement of the presidential elections slated for the end of this month.

Over the weekend, demonstrations erupted, resulting in violent clashes with law enforcement, which tragically claimed the lives of three students in Dakar, the capital, and in Ziguinchor, located in the southern region of Casamance, known as a stronghold of ex-Pastef leader Ousmane Sonko.

In solidarity, Senegalese voters residing in European capitals also staged protests.

Despite the tragic events, protesters have remained resolute in their determination to continue their ongoing actions, effectively paralyzing Dakar, with schools and offices shuttered on Monday morning.

The unrest shows no signs of abating, with additional protests anticipated across Senegal on Tuesday.