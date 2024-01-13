Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Continent counts down hours to AFCON 2023 kickoff

A Senegal supporter waits for the start of the African Cup of Nations 2022 semifinal soccer match between Burkina Faso and Senegal in Yaounde, Cameroon, on Feb. 2, 2022   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Yannick Djanhoun

AFCON 2023

Excitement is building across Africa ahead of the opening match of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Host nation, Ivory Coast, get the tournament underway on Saturday when they face Guinea-Bissau in Group A.

Yannick Djanhoun reports from Abidjan, Ivory Coast

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..