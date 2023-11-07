Morocco win through to international event for short stature footballers

The Moroccan Short Stature Team prepared to face Bolivia Tuesday in the inaugural international dwarf football competition which got underway in Argentina on Monday.

Morocco beat Iraq last May to secure their participation into the competition and they will face Bolivia in their opening game on 7th November.

Captain, Nizar Benkettaba, said "The players are ready. They are not afraid" as they prepare for the major tournament.

The Moroccan team for short stature was founded by Benkettaba and played their first match in October 2017 with the participation of 14 players.

After that, the Moroccan Association for Short Stature was established and headed by Nizar.

It is the first association in Morocco concerned with the integration of this group into society, and was officially established in July 2018 - currently, there are 300 players of short stature under the banner of this association.