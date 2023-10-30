Morocco, Portugal, and Spain collaborate to pursue FIFA World Cup 2030 bid

The Presidents of Morocco, Portugal, and Spain's Football Federations convened in Rabat on Saturday, cementing their shared commitment to pursue the prestigious honor of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2030.

The official launch of FIFA's bidding process prompted these three FA Presidents to meet in person and signify this pivotal initial step towards the World Cup.

Fouzi Lekjaa, the leader of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation, emphasized the ample stadium infrastructure available across the three nations where the World Cup is envisioned. He expressed their confidence in hosting what could become the most remarkable World Cup in the history of football. The precise number of stadiums required will be determined in the subsequent technical assessments.

Fouzi Lekjaa added, "The three countries in the space where the World Cup will be held have enough stadiums capable of organizing the best World Cup in the history of football. This is the important thing. Now the exact number of stadiums will be the subject of the technical work that will be later. As for Portugal, Fernando expressed from the beginning that Portugal will participate with three stadiums."

Fernando Gomes, President of the Portuguese Football Federation, and Pedro Rocha, President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, also echoed their enthusiasm for the bid and their shared vision for a World Cup that not only celebrates football but leaves a lasting global impact.

The next phase in FIFA's bidding process for the 2030 World Cup will require these three Federations to submit their bidding agreements to FIFA by the conclusion of November 2023.