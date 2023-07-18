Nigeria prepares to face Canada in Australia

Nigeria train ahead of Women's World Cup opener -
Copyright © africanewsafricanews
By Africanews
Australia
Nigeria women's football team held a training session in the Australian city of Brisbane on Tuesday ahead of their World Cup opener against Canada.
The Super Falcons arrived down under following a dismal Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2022, where they lost to Zambia in the third-place playoff.
The nine-time African champions will be looking to change their fortunes at the World Cup.
Nigeria face Olympic champions Canada in their first opening clash on Friday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.
They will also meet co-hosts Australia and Ireland in a tricky Group B.
01:44
Morocco: women's football team inspires young players
02:12
Linda Caicedo, best player of Colombian women's soccer
01:11
Africa World Cup qualifiers 2026: Nigeria, South Africa to slug it out
00:53
Jamaica's women's football team arrives in Australia
01:54
Banyana Banyana eye historic spot in FIFA WC knockout stage
01:42
Zimbabwe's FIFA ban lifted