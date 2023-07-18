Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria prepares to face Canada in Australia

Nigeria train ahead of Women's World Cup opener  
Copyright © africanews
africanews

By Africanews

Australia

Nigeria women's football team held a training session in the Australian city of Brisbane on Tuesday ahead of their World Cup opener against Canada.

The Super Falcons arrived down under following a dismal Africa Cup of Nations campaign in 2022, where they lost to Zambia in the third-place playoff.

The nine-time African champions will be looking to change their fortunes at the World Cup.

Nigeria face Olympic champions Canada in their first opening clash on Friday at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

They will also meet co-hosts Australia and Ireland in a tricky Group B.

