South Africa prepares match against Sweden in New Zealand

Africa Cup of Nations champions South Africa are ready to make their second appearance at the Women's World Cup.

The Banyana Banyana are facing Sweden, Argentina and Italy in Group G.

"I think it's a reasonable group. And if you look at the other groups, we could have been with the USA, Netherlands and Japan and Spain and France and Brazil. Not underestimating or undermining any of the opponents in our group. But I think it's a reasonable group", said Desiree Ellis, South Africa Head Coach.

After beating Costa Rica 2 - nil in a friendly match over the weekend, the Banyana Banyana held an open training session in Wellington, New Zealand to prepare for their Group G opener against Sweden on Sunday, 23 July.

"Since we arrived in New Zealand, I think we all recovered from the jet lag. And the friendly that we had (against Costa Rica) in Christchurch showed us that what we still need to work on and what it is we are really good at. They were very similar to certain things that Sweden did. The preparation has gone really well. Now we fully concentrate on Sweden. Getting ready for the game against Sweden this coming weekend", promised South Africa's Head Coach.

South Africa's goalkeeper, Kaylin Swart, added:

"Italy and Argentina will definitely bring a different game plan, different style.

But playing Costa Rica in the week. I think just having that South American opponent just give a little taste of what we will get against Argentina. I think Italy will definitely give us a run for our money. But I think we are up for the challenge and I think the girls we are all very excited and just ready to start the tournament", she said.

South Africa are the reigning African champions following their triumph at the Women's CAN 2022 in Morocco.

They are one of four African nations to qualify for the 2023 Women's World Cup. The other three are Nigeria, Morocco and Zambia.