Maori MPs stage haka protest against treaty bill

A heated protest broke out in New Zealand’s parliament on Thursday as Maori lawmakers performed a haka in opposition to a controversial bill seeking to redefine the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi. The treaty, which granted Maori tribes land rights and protections in exchange for ceding governance to the British Crown, is at the centre of the debate. The proposed law aims to extend these rights to all citizens, sparking anger among Maori communities. Two lawmakers were ejected, and the session was suspended as the haka echoed through the chamber. Hundreds of Maori protesters have embarked on a nine-day march to Wellington, with a large rally planned. The bill passed its first reading but is unlikely to advance due to limited support.