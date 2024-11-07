Juliette Binoche launches Paris Christmas window display

This year’s display showcases carriages filled with marionettes in charming scenes, from a luxury dining car to cosy passenger settings, all set against a snowy backdrop. The installation is part of a broader tradition across Parisian department stores, each vying to capture the holiday spirit with unique themes. Starting in November until early January, these displays at landmarks like Le Bon Marché, BHV, and Galeries Lafayette offer Paris a holiday charm that draws visitors of all ages.