Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Juliette Binoche launches Paris Christmas window display

This year’s display showcases carriages filled with marionettes in charming scenes, from a luxury dining car to cosy passenger settings, all set against a snowy backdrop. The installation is part of a broader tradition across Parisian department stores, each vying to capture the holiday spirit with unique themes. Starting in November until early January, these displays at landmarks like Le Bon Marché, BHV, and Galeries Lafayette offer Paris a holiday charm that draws visitors of all ages.

More about
Christmas Paris Tradition France

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..