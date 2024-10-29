Austrian pilot breaks world's longest wingsuit flight records

Austrian wingsuit pilot Peter Salzmann has taken human flight to a new level by launching an innovative foil over the Jungfrau, Switzerland's highest mountain. Without engine propulsion, Salzmann soared for nearly six minutes, reaching speeds of up to 200 km/h, covering a distance of 12.5 kilometres and an altitude difference of 3,402 metres. Developed over three years, the foil’s aerodynamic with a 2.1-metre wing and features a lightweight (5.45kg) design, enabled enhanced glide efficiency, nearly doubling traditional wingsuit performance. Jungfrau's rugged beauty provided an iconic setting for this unprecedented achievement in human flight.