Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève: the 90 competing timepieces on display

The timepieces shortlisted by the jury are in the running for 20 prizes, including the prestigious "Aiguille d'Or" Grand Prix, awarded last year to Audemars Piguet. The 24th GPHG Awards Ceremony will be broadcast live on Euronews.com on Wednesday 13 November 2024 from 18:30 CET.