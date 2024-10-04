Welcome to Africanews

Severe flooding kills at least fourteen in Bosnia and Herzegovina

Rescue services in the south of the country reported several people missing and called on volunteers and the army to assist people that were left stranded in their homes without electricity. Darko Juka, a spokesman for the local administration, said that the fourteen victims were found near the southern town of Jablanica. “Those are the ones who have been discovered by rescuers,” he said. “We still don't know the final death toll.”

