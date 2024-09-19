WATCH: State of calamity declared as Portugal's fires continue to escalate

As thousands of firefighters continue to try to contain the blazes, Prime Minister Luís Montenegro declared a state of calamity, mobilizing additional forces to fight the fires, which have claimed seven lives. Over 15,000 hectares of land have been scorched, with 210,000 people at risk. Portugal has received aid from Spain, France, Italy, and Morocco, including water-dumping planes and emergency personnel. Experts link the fires to climate change and the abandonment of traditional land management. Police are investigating suspected arson.