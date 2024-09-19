Welcome to Africanews

400,000 displaced as Nigerian floods worsen

Aerial footage reveals the vast scale of destruction, with large parts of Borno state submerged. Floods have forced thousands into displacement camps, compounding the region's existing humanitarian crisis caused by ongoing armed conflict. Earlier this month, 30 people died after a dam collapse, and more floods are expected following water releases from Cameroon. In Maiduguri, the state capital, 15% of the city remains underwater. Aid agencies warn that the situation is worsening, especially for those already displaced by violence.

More about
Maiduguri Nigeria Floods Climate Weather

