Genetically modified guinea pig 'Peru' celebrates 20th birthday

"Peru", the genetically modified guinea pig, celebrated two decades on Thursday. The genetically modified breed of guinea pig was created in the middle of one of the institute’s farms where thousands of guinea pigs are raised for study, according to Juan Solórzano, a research zootechnician. The “Peru” breed grows faster than a regular guinea pig, reaching a weight of 1 kilogram in 56 days, rather than the 160 days, Solórzano said. Guinea pigs are native to the Andes Mountains, where they have been eaten for thousands of years.