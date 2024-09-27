Tasmanian court excludes men from women-only exhibition

The Supreme Court of Tasmania ruled that the Hobart Museum of Modern Art did not violate discrimination laws by banning men from the "Ladies' Lounge," a women-only exhibition. This decision overturned a lower tribunal's ruling that required men to be allowed entry. The show's curator, Kirsha Kaechele, expressed gratitude for the ruling, citing it as a victory for democracy. The court found that a section of Australia's anti-discrimination act applies to the museum's exclusion of men from the exhibition.