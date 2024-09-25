The Art of Air: Anrealage's incredible inflatable clothes

Japanese fashion designer Kunihiko Morinaga has presented his Anrealage "WIND" collection in Paris — a clothing line that quite literally hopes to blow up the world of fashion. With the press of a button, the garments transform into balloon-like jackets through the use of fans, ideal for warm summer weather. The fans inside the clothes create unique shapes by blowing in air from the outside to inflate them. When the fans switch off, the clothes return to their normal, wearable form. The collection explores the concept of wind, using air to alter the garments' structure and appearance.