Survivors sought and village evacuations in wake of deadly Lewotobi volcano eruptions

Rescue teams continue to search for survivors on Indonesia’s Flores Island after the deadly eruption of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki, which left at least nine dead and more than 2,400 residents displaced. On Monday, the volcano erupted violently, sending ash and lava up to 6 kilometres from its crater, blanketing villages and destroying homes. Authorities warn evacuees not to return during a lull in volcanic activity, as experts raise the alert level and extend the exclusion zone. Indonesia’s disaster agency reports dozens of injuries and widespread destruction across six villages, with temporary shelters now set up for displaced families.