Baby pygmy hippo Toni’s underwater debut delights berlin zoo visitors

Named after her honorary sponsor, German footballer Antonio Rüdiger, Toni has begun exploring her enclosure’s pool, diving alongside Debbie for the first time on public display. The glass viewing wall allows an extraordinary glimpse of the pygmy hippos in action. According to Mammals Curator Florian Sick, it’s a rare opportunity for visitors to observe these remarkable animals up close. Berlin Zoo, which first bred pygmy hippos in 1921, welcomed Toni to the exhibit on August 15.