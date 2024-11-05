Meet Haggis, a newborn pygmy hippo at Edinburgh's zoo

A Scottish zoo is hoping its newborn pygmy hippo will become a social media star. The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland reports that Haggis is doing well. "It is amazing to see her personality beginning to shine already," said Jonny Appleyard, hoofstock team leader at Edinburgh Zoo. "The first 30 days are critical for her development, so the pygmy hippo house will be closed for now to allow us to keep a close eye on mum and baby at this sensitive time," Appleyard added. Pygmy hippos, native to the forests and swamps of West Africa, are an endangered species, with only about 2,500 left in the wild due to habitat loss. The zoo hopes Haggis will achieve the same global fame as Moo Deng, the Thai hippo who became an internet sensation this year, highlighting the need for conservation efforts. Moo Deng’s popularity has inspired many zoos to showcase baby pygmy hippos, including Toni at Berlin Zoo and Ares, a male calf at Attica Zoological Park, in Athens.