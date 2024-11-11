Record number mariachis belt out classic songs in Mexico City plaza

Over a thousand mariachis gathered in Mexico City’s Zócalo to break the record for the largest mariachi performance, playing Cielito Lindo. Surpassing the previous record of 700 musicians in Guadalajara, this event concluded the city’s first Mariachi Congress. For musicians like Jesús Morales, whose family has long practiced mariachi music, participating in this historic event is a source of pride and a tribute to their musical tradition.