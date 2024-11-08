Watch: Robot artist Ai-Da makes history with $1.32 Million sale

The 2.3-metre portrait, created using Ai-Da’s AI algorithms, marks a groundbreaking moment in the art world, making Ai-Da the most valuable robot artist. The painting was previously exhibited at the United Nations in Geneva. While some argue that AI-created art lacks emotion and human spirit, Ai-Da’s creator, Aidan Meller, defends her place in the art world, likening her to renowned artists who challenged the norms. The sale sparks debate on the evolving nature of art and AI’s role in it.